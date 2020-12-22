'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 22: Vanraj's Nightmare Becomes A Reality; Anupamaa Gets Job

Anupamaa’s December 21 episode starts with Baa getting angry at Kinjal for sitting with Toshu during the dinner. Quick to react, Kinhjal asks Anupamaa if she needs help, but the latter denies. Samar taunts them after Kinjal asks Toshu if they can't eat from the same plate as before marriage. Mamaji tries to light up the scene and jokes while Baa asks Anupamaa to explain her bahu to not PDA at home. After dinner, Kinjal and Toshu have a romantic moment in the latter's and Samar's room. However, Anupamaa comes and asks Toshu to get paan for everyone.

Anupamaa December 21 episode

Anupamaa's tips to bahu Kinjal

After Toshu leaves, Anupamaa makes Kinjal understand that though Baa and Bapuji are quite modern, it's inappropriate to display affection for Toshu in front of them as they are elders. Kinjal understands and says she will be careful hereon. Meanwhile, Toshu comes back. Before leaving, Anupamaa asks Kinjal to either sleep in her or Pakhi's room until they don't marry traditionally. Toshu disagrees but Kinjal convinces him for the sake of their families' happiness.

Kinjal experiences what motherly love is

On the other hand, Baa informs Anupamaa that Vanraj and Rakhi will take care of the wedding expenses. Amid this discussion, Toshu comes running and says that Kinjal is having a stomach ache. Everyone comforts Kinjal and Anupamaa brings a home-made drink, which gives instant relief to her while Rakhi witnesses everything via a phone call. Later, Kinjal sleeps on Anupamaa's lap and says she missed this pampering in her childhood as Rakhi was busy at her work.

Anupamaa gets the job

Meanwhile, Anupamaa gets a message from Devika and is happy to know that she has got the job of a teacher. On the other hand, Vanjraj and Kavya are worried as the news of their company's merger turns out to be true. While Kavya is afraid to lose her job, Vanraj confidently proclaims that he will impress his new bosses. Back at home in the morning, Anupamaa shares the news of her job with everyone. However, Baa asks Anupamaa who will take care of the home if she starts working.

Rakhi's first move to brainwash Kinjal fails

Amid their conversation, Rakhi comes along with food and mineral water for Kinjal and says her daughter is not habituated to spicy and oily food. Before Anupamaa could say anything Samar reminds her that she has to leave for the school. Rakhi interferes and taunts them that as Kinjal has entered the home as bahu, the Shah family will make her daughter work in the kitchen. Anupamaa reminisces Rakhi's challenge. Meanwhile, Baa asks Rakhi to get her husband in the evening to talk about Toshu and Kinjal's wedding.

