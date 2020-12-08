'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 7, 2020: Kavya Yells At Baa, Anupamaa Warns Her

Anupamaa is an Indian drama series, that premiered on July 13, 2020, on the channel Star Plus. Anupamaa plot revolves around the life of Anupamaa, who is a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law. She loves her family and fulfils all of their needs, ignoring her own. She often gets humiliated by her husband Vanraj, mother-in-law Leela, and her children Paritosh and Paakhi, for being a simple housewife and having an incomplete degree.

Not getting the same amount of love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms. Anupamaa’s episodes have undergone a complete metamorphosis over time. Read further ahead to know all about the episode of Anupamaa written update for December 7, 2020.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update For November 24, 2020: Aupamaa Learns About Vanraj's Affair

Anupamaa written update

Anupamaa December 7 episode starts as at the office, Vanraj reads the message that Kavya left for him. The message says that Kavya is going out for important work. Reading this Vanraj thinks if Kavya has gone to meet the young boy again. But, Kavya actually goes to meet Anupamaa.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update For Nov 25: Rakhi Insults The Shahs, Breaks Kinjal’s Engagement

Anupamaa asks Kavya if she needs tea or coffee. Kavya tells Anupamaa that she doesn’t need anything but has come here to ask Anupamaa to stop interfering between Kavya and Vanraj. Anupamaa asks if she is the one who has come in between or Kavya. Kavya starts to yell at Anupamaa saying that falling in love at the workplace is very common and she doesn’t think that there is anything wrong in that. Kavya asks Anupamaa to stop trying to snatch Vanraj back by luring Vanraj with tasty food and family needs. Anupamaa warns Kavya to lower her tone as bapuji is sleeping.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 26: Vanraj Faces Brunt Of Family, His Kids Break Down

Baa walks in while Anupamaa and Kavya are talking. Baa warns Kavya to mind her language and asks her to dare not misbehave with her bahu, Anupamaa. Just as baa asks Kavya about how dare she enter this house, Kavya says that Vanraj is hers now and this house is also rightfully hers. Baa tells Kavya that thieves don’t have any right. Kavya warns baa to mind her tongue and not speak to Kavya that way. Baa tells Kavya that right now she is "only speaking" but otherwise, she would have beaten Kavya with her slippers. Kavya yells at baa and says that she should have controlled her son and there’s no point in talking to Kavya like this.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 27: Vanraj Shamelessly Blames Anupamaa For His Mistakes

Anupamaa pleads Kavya in order to stop yelling as bapuji is sleeping. Kavya continues to shout and asks Anupamaa about why should she stop yelling. Kavya tells Anupamaa that she should ask baa instead to keep her voice low. Baa says that she has already slapped Vanraj and asks Kavya if she too needs a slap right now. Anupamaa warns Kavya and says that she doesn’t have the right to speak loudly with baa. Vanraj enters. Stay tuned to know about Anupamaa latest episode updates.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.