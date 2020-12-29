Anupamaa Written Update December 28: The Pre-wedding Rituals Begin At Anupamaa's Place

Anupamaa December 28 episode kick starts with a shot of Anupamaa who is trying to get everything done for Toshu's wedding. She then calls Vanraj and as she is distracted, she pricks her finger. Vanraj then appears in front of her and inquires if she is okay, also asking her why she called him. She then inquires about Toshu's childhood images so that she can relive them with Vanraj. Vanraj adds that he didn't get much time to spend time with his kids but she did. Read ahead to know what happens next in the Anupamaa latest episode.

Anupama’s mother comes home

In the next bit, fans see Samar on his way to drop Nandini home. As he is at her doorsteps, he notices two men walking and decides to walk her to her door as well. The scene then shifts to the next day and the wedding preparations are still going on. Anupama’s mother enters the house and everyone greets her. Vanraj also comes in but matters between him and Anupamaa's mother are a bit tense.

The rituals start

The marriage rituals then begin. Anupamaa and Vanraj start with the rituals and Rakhi is seen entering the Shah house. Baa is then heard taunting Rakhi for the dress she is sporting and asks why she had to come. Finally, the bride and groom are asked to come and everyone starts clapping. The priest then starts performing rituals and Kinjal’s Kanyadan also takes place. Everyone is really enjoying the wedding and looking at the couple with love, while Rakhi has some other plans.

Kavya enters

Fans then see everyone in the family enjoying the wedding. Rakhi is trying her best to make sure that she can ruin the wedding. She is having a mental conversation and states that something will happen soon that will disrupt the wedding. Then Kavya enters the house and tells Vanraj that he has to visit someone else's wedding. Everyone then gets mad at her and the rituals also suffer because of this. The episode ends here.

