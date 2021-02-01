'Fighting The Monday Blues': Sonakshi Sinha Shares Stunning Photo

Sonakshi Sinha has gained a huge fan following because of her amazing work in films. She is quite active on Instagram and regularly shares her whereabouts and with fans. Recently, she shared a stunning photo of her and added a caption on fighting the Monday blues. Read ahead to know what it was.

Sonakshi Sinha fights Monday blues

Sonakshi Sinha is highly active on Instagram and almost every week she shares a new photo to fight the stress of Monday. She can be seen posing in a blue and white checkered shirt. The photo is taken by Vijit Gupta. Her hair is styled by Madhuri Nakhle, while her makeup is done by Savleen Manchanda. Her styling is done by Sacha Mendes and the photo was shot in a Tamil Cafe in Goa. She captioned the post by saying " Serving red and white with Monday Blues." See the picture below:

The post within five hours has garnered 1.5 lac likes. Her fans and followers are absolutely loving the photo. Many have expressed their admiration through emojis while several others commented below the picture saying "pretty as always." See their reactions here:

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram keeps all her 19 million followers updated about her life. Sonakshi Sinha's photos receive a lot of praise from everyone on social media. She even voices her opinions on cyber-bullying and other social topics that need to be addressed by everyone. Sonakshi Sinha's photos have always had fans enchanted by her beauty.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in some blockbuster films like Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Dabangg, R... Rajkumar. She has even worked with Anurag Kashyap in Akira. Her next movie is going to be with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash called Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The movie is based around the 1970 Indo-Pakistan war. She was previously seen with Ajay Devgan in Son Of Sardaar which was released in 2012. She won the award for Best Actress for her work in Lootera which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh in the main lead.

