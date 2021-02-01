'Naagin 5' Written Update Jan 30: Jay Tries To Kill Bani, Latter Hits Back

Naagin 5, starring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra in lead roles in witnessing some high-end drama. While Jay decides to kill the baby, Bani and Veer are all set to welcome a new problem. While the duo is heading out, Jay follows them to keep an eye on their whereabouts. Bani-Veer reaches a farmhouse in the quaint areas of the village. She learns that a tree in the village is risky for her. Here's Naagin 5 written update.

In the Naagin 5 January 30 episode, Jay makes several attempts to kill Bani but in vain. He also follows her all the way to the village but Bani stands strong this time and doesn't let his moves affect her. After this, she waits for the food to get delivered and again senses something wrong in the vicinity. Bani, who has several tensions on her head, prays to Mahakaal and also sits under the Bel tree. In no time, the tree passes a ray of hope and then she starts talking to it. While Jay runs behind the Singhanias, Bani tells the tree that she wants to be there for Veer and Meera at any cost. More so, she adds that their safety is very important to her.

After her session, she goes back to Meera at the farmhouse and the latter tells her that Rani is missing. However, Rani reaches in some time. Soon, Bani looks at Veer and wonders when she'll get the chance to spend some time with the latter, all alone. After looking into Bani's eyes, Jay, who leaves no stone unturned in attacking Bani, gets irritated with their affection. After a few minutes, Jay takes Rani’s avatar and enters the room. He leaves everyone startled by taking over Rani's position. While Bani and Rani are together, the family is unaware that it's no one but Jay behind all of this.

Bani, on the other hand, tries her level best to find Veeranshu, but all her efforts are in vain. She loiters through the city but doesn't find him. She sits down and weeps bitterly and also promises herself that she will keep the baby's father safe.

