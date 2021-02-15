'Anupamaa' Written Update Feb 13: Anupamaa Gets Appreciated For Her Bravery

Anupamaa February 13 episode starts with the school principal introducing Anupamaa and Vanraj to the school’s trustees along with the chairman of the school. The trustee (Mr Patel) asks Anupamaa to have a seat in front of them and asks Vanraj and the principal to wait aside. Pakhi too peeps inside the cabin and hopes that Anupamaa doesn’t spoil her life. She thinks that she is aware that Anupamaa didn’t do anything, but she doesn’t care about it and wants to continue studying in the same school.

In the cabin, the trustee tells Anupamaa that such kind of incident happened for the first time in the school and that they have kept all the safety precautions in their school. He says that they have also taken proper care of the students. The director tells that Anupamaa used to work in their school earlier and was removed from the job due to her mistake. The director continues that they gave her a second chance as she needed a job.

When Anupamaa agrees with the director, the director tells the trustee that Anupamaa knew that she had to take the utmost care of the students but she still made a mistake. Anupamaa disagrees with the allegations. The trustee then says if she didn’t make a mistake, then the principal who is responsible for hiring her made a mistake.

Another trustee tells that the CCTV doesn’t record any audio and needs some other proof. Anupamaa tells that she only had one proof and that she has already shown it to them. She asks the trustees to punish her and not let her daughter Pakhi suffer and remove her from the school. She says if they remove Pakhi from the school, she will take action against them.

In the later scenes, Anupamaa’s students come into the cabin forcefully and inform the trustees and the director that Anupamaa didn’t make any mistake and they should not punish her for the same. The students inform them about the scene. The trustees after listening change their decision and tell Anupamaa that she can resume her work once she is cured. They say till then they will take action against the school admin.

The next day, Mamaji tells Baa that the school accepted their mistake and thanked Anupamaa for the bravery. Anupamaa takes the newspaper and reads the headline of the English newspaper. Everyone at home is shocked to see her reading English.

