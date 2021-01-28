'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 27: Vanraj Finds A New Job, Kinjal Gets New Position

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Vanraj loses his job and looks for a new one, Kavya learns that it's going to be difficult for him as the market is quite bad at the moment. Anupamaa gets new 15 students in her class whereas Kinjal gets a new position at an office. While Vanraj is shattered, the two women in his family are enjoying their success. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 27 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 27 episode, Anupamaa mistakenly calls up Vanraj and overhears his conversation with Kavya. She learns that Vanraj has lost his job. At home, Leela tries calling up her son for some money but in vain. Anupamaa tells the entire family that it's time to support Vanraj as he has lost the most important part of his life. She further requests the entire family to not demand any money from him and adds that everyone will pretend as if they don't know anything about it.

Vanraj calls his manager and decides to ask him a firm reason for his termination. However, Kavya requests him to no talk to him on the phone and asks him to rather talk to him in person. Rakhi enters the Shah household and once again creates a mess. She tells the family that she's worried about Kinjal's dignity in the vicinity. She also tells them that each and everyone in the family is always fighting for something or the other and this, tarnishes her reputation in the market.

Kinjal tells her mother to not interfere in her personal matter, after which Rakhi leaves home. Soon, Kinjal goes for her interview and gets selected for the job. Leela is happy that the two women are progressing but deep inside she's worried about Vanraj's whereabouts. Vanraj meets his manager and the duo locks horns. He challenges them to find a better employee in the future. Whereas, Kavya also starts seeing a new job for her boyfriend on the internet.

