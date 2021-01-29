'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 28: Kinjal Gets Vanraj's Job, Latter Fumes In Anger

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Vanraj loses his job, he is in for a new shock as Paritosh's wife Kinjal gets his position. More so, he feels that it's Rakhi Dave's hand behind all of this. Samar goes to Vanraj's house and taunts Kavya for her deeds, whereas Pakhi faces humiliation in school after her friends joke around. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 27 episode.

Anupamaa written update

In the Anupamaa January 28 episode, Vanraj goes to meet his manager and also tries to have a word with him. The latter tells him that he needs to concentrate on his professional life rather than giving so much importance to his personal life. His manager tells him that personal life is very important too, but the way he is dealing it with is absolutely wrong. More so, he tells Vanraj that his family issues are all created by himself and now it's become a hindrance in his job, wherein earlier, his family was his own strength that fostered him to achieve his targets. Vanraj loses his cool and bangs the chair. He also challenges his manager that he will not get anyone like him in the future.

Kavya on the other hand learns a shocking truth. She learns that Vanraj's company has given away his position to Kinjal as they want a younger mind to look into the project. Paritosh is super happy with his wife's achievement. However, the entire family is unaware that Kinjal has taken over Vanraj's job. Hasmukh explains Leela and asks her to not interfere in any of the matters now. He adds that the women of the house are capable enough to make decisions and are also capable enough to run it financially. Hasmukh-Leela both recall the time when Vanraj walked home with pride by the end of the month.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Shares A Video From Son Ravie's 2nd Birthday Celebrations; Watch Here

Also Read | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma's Photos To Check Out

Rakhi is happy to see Vanraj's loss and she tries to plot a new plan against him. Whereas, Kavya consoles her broken boyfriend and urges him to remain calm. Samar-Nandani rejoice as their family is happy again.

Also Read | Mouni Roy & Aashka Goradia Cuddle After A Year, 'Naagin' Star Calls It 'fun Impromptus'

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 27: Vanraj Finds A New Job, Kinjal Gets New Position

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.