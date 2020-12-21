'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 19: Rakhi Reveals Her Evil Plan To Destroy Kinjal's Marriage

Anupamaa December 19 episode starts with Rakhi welcoming Kinjal and Anupamaa. Kinjal asks a servant to get tea for Anupamaa and hot chocolate for herself. Rakhi then says that Anupamaa has Samar and Pakhi’s wedding celebration to take care of in the future, but she only has one daughter, and she would like to celebrate Kinjal’s wedding with all the rituals. Anupamaa responds that she can’t be the one to make the decision alone and will have to ask Baa and Bapuji.

In the later scene, Rakhi asks Kinjal to take some of her belongings. While going, Kinjals clicks a selfie with Anupamaa and Rakhi and sends it to Toshu. At home, Toshu informs everyone that Anupamaa has set things right with Rakhi. Kinjal goes to pack her bag when Pramod tells Rakhi that he will also get some sweets for Kinjal. Then, Anupamaa expresses her gratitude to Rakhi for forgiving Kinjal and accepting the Shah family. Rakhi, getting furious, pushes Anupamaa. Anupamaa falls near her leg. Rakhi shouts that she doesn’t forget her hatred or will never forgive them as well. Rakhi then continues that she has impressed Kinjal and Pramod and that now she will ruin Kinjal and Toshu’s married life.

Anupamaa responds to Rakhi that she may try to break the relationship between Kinjal and Toshu, but she will never succeed in it. She continues that she will love her daughter-in-law Kinjal like a mother and will continue to support her. Meanwhile, in her room, Kinjal video-calls Toshu and says that she is so happy that Rakhi has accepted their marriage. Vanraj too thinks about how Anupamaa manages to make things right.

Furthermore, Anupamaa and Kinjal come home and everyone is happy to see that Anupamaa made things right with Rakhi. Vanraj looks at Anupamaa and asks her if Rakhi warned her again. Anupamaa responds that Rakhi is simply worried about her daughter and sometimes people don’t realise what they are speaking or doing in anger. Later, Samar comes into the kitchen to speak with Anupamaa and asks her what she thinks about this sudden change in behaviour.

Anupamaa tells Samar what happened at Rakhi’s home and asks him not to tell anything to anyone. Samar tries to cheer her up and says that she will handle things as she is a rockstar. Rakhi wants to hurt her daughter by breaking her marriage with Toshu. Anupamaa says that she will never let that happen.

