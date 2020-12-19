'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 18: Anupamaa And Kinjal Pay A Visit To Rakhi

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Kinjal prepares halwa and serves it in a bowl. Later, Anupamaa tells her to serve it to God first and then to the rest. However, Baa taunts her with her mother's name and says that Rakhi threw chillies on them and now Kinjal is serving them Halwa. In Anupamaa's latest episode, Anupamaa demands an apology from Kinjal and asks her to say sorry to Baa. However, Vanraj expresses concern to Kavya. He tells her that Toshu and Kinjal think everything is fine now, but Rakhi is sure to break their marriage.

Anupamaa written update for December 18, 2020

In Anupamaa December 18 episode, Leela tells Anupamaa that only for her sake, she let Kinjal attend Pakhi's birthday. However, she taunted her saying that in return, Kinjal trapped Paritosh and married him. Later, Kinjal speaks up for herself. She questions Leela if she would keep taunting her for what Rakhi has done. She also stated that they mutually decided to get married. This upsets Leela and she warns Anupamaa that Kinjal is answering back already. However, Anupamaa supports Kinjal and takes a stand for her. This results in a war of words between Kinjal and Leela that leaves the former teary-eyed.

Anupamaa asks Kinjal to apologise to Baa (Leela)

Later, Anupamaa narrates the incident to Hasmukh and expresses her concern. He tells her to give it some time and everything will be fine. Paritosh asks Kinjal what is wrong as she cries bitterly. Later, Anupamaa explains to Kinjal that initially, Leela would scold her too, but that is only her love and concern. She revealed that she cried as well. Anupamaa tells Kinjal to apologise to Rakhi before saying sorry to Leela.

Vanraj expresses his concern to Kavya

Meanwhile, Kavya asks Vanraj if he was ignoring her. He tells her not to shout and expresses his concern for Anupamaa. Vanraj reveals that Paritosh and Kinjal got married. This means that Rakhi will not keep quiet. Later, he expressed that Paritosh has Anupamaa's support right now. But if he leaves her house and stays with Rakhi and Kinjal, she will be heartbroken and will regret it. This leaves Kavya in a state of shock.

Anupamaa and Kinjal visit Rakhi

Anupamaa and Kinjal reach Rakhi's house, but Kinjal tells her not to knock. Meanwhile, Leela is worried about the two. She feels that Rakhi will misbehave with them. Leela calls out Vanraj. He leaves Kavya and reaches to console Leela. On the other hand, Rakhi refuses to welcome Kinjal. However, she states a condition -- that she will welcome her only after she conducts her aarti. This leaves the duo in shock.

