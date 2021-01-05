'Anupamaa' Written Update For January 4: Anu Donates Blood For Vanraj's Surgery

Anupamaa January 4 episode starts with Baa blaming Kavya and Anupamaa for Vanraj’s condition. Anupamaa also allows Kavya to stay for Vanraj in the hospital. Meanwhile, Pakhi cries at home thinking about Vanraj’s accident and his health.

Anupamaa written update

Anupamaa January 4 written update

Bapuji asks Baa not to create drama in the hospital. Baa then blames Kavya that because of her, Vanraj couldn’t attend his son’s wedding and because of her Vanraj left his home and family. Kavya replies back to Baa and says that this hospital is not her house and she will not go until she sees Vanraj.

Also Read| Anupamaa written update December 29: Kavya interrupts Paritosh's wedding

Kavya pleads Anu to ask Baa to let her stay

Baa says she will not fall for her 'crocodile tears' and drags her again. Kavya pleads Anu to stop Baa. Anu requests Baa to let Kavya stay here. Baa says she knows who Kavya is. Anu says that maybe he will get well soon with her presence and will tell her that they shouldn’t think bad for others when they are in a bad situation.

Samar asks Anu that why she is forgiving Kavya after what she did at Toshu’s wedding. Anu says that she has even forgiven his father and sometimes situations make them forget their pain. Kavya goes to see Vanraj and apologises to him while Anu silently watches them through the glass door.

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' December 30 written update: Vanraj watches Paritosh's wedding from afar

Anu donates blood to Vanraj

The doctor tells the family that Vanraj has an internal injury and so he has to perform immediate surgery. Doctor asks for blood and both Kavya and Anu volunteer to donate blood. Kavya says that as she is younger, it would be appropriate to have her blood. Anu requests to stop taunting at least today, saying that she tolerated her taunts for 25 years and will for another 25 years.

The doctor takes Vanraj for operation. During the operation, he hurriedly comes out as Kavya’s blood does not suit Vanraj, Anu gives blood and the surgery gets successful. Baa continues taunting Anu. Doctor asks Anu to stay and says that they all should leave. Samar comes and hugs Nandini telling her that he thought that he hates his father but he doesn’t.

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' Written update Jan 2: Anupamaa and family learn about Vanraj's accident

Also Read| 'Anupamaa' January 4, 2021, spoiler: Anupamaa makes tough decision for Vanraj's sake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.