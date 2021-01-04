'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 2: Anupamaa And Family Learn About Vanraj's Accident

Anupamaa January 2 episode starts with people gathering near the accident. Several people think that it is a severe accident and don’t think that it’s possible to survive this accident. They call the ambulance and the police. At home, when everyone learns about the accident, Baa starts crying. She says she knew something wrong will happen. She continues that if something happens to Vanraj, she will never forgive anyone.

Anupamaa Written update

Anupamaa along with Samar and Sanjay reach the accident spot and after seeing Vanraj’s condition, Anupamaa stands frozen. The inspector checks Vanraj’s pulse and says that he is still breathing. Anupamaa is relieved to know that Vanraj is alive. A person gives Vanraj’s phone to Anupamaa. Vanraj is then taken on the stretcher when Anupamaa’s saree is stuck in it. Anupamaa also gets into the ambulance with Vanraj. The inspector inquires about Samar who is with Vanraj in the ambulance.

Samar informs the inspector that Vanraj is his father and Anupamaa his mother. The ambulance leaves and Vanraj is taken to the hospital. The doctors start his treatment. In the later scene, Anupamaa worries about the money for the treatment when Sanjay tells her that he has some money and that he will take care of everything. Kavya video-calls Vanraj and Anupamaa answers the call.

Seeing Anupamaa, Kavya gets furious. Anupamaa then informs her that Vanraj is not with her and both are at the hospital. She informs her that Vanraj met with an accident and is being treated. Kavya rushes to the hospital. After the treatment, the doctor tells Anupamaa that Vanraj has no internal injury but some minor external injury. They further informed that they will have to perform minor surgery on Vanraj’s shoulder to avoid any further complications.

Baa and Bapuji arrive at the hospital and ask Anupamaa about Vanraj’s condition. Sanjay tells them that he is okay and has just received some external injuries. Baa blames Anupamaa and Kavya for Vanraj’s condition. Kavya comes to the hospital and hugs Anupamaa. She asks what has happened to her V and if he is okay. Anupamaa informs her that he is fine. Baa can be seen scolding Kavya and says that she can’t take his full name properly, how will she take his responsibilities.

