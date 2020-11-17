Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj To Witness A Major Problem At Work While Anupamaa Shines At Home

Star Plus show Anupamaa has been witnessing some high voltage drama and seems like more is in store for Vanraj, Anupamaa, and Kavya. In the Diwali special episode, the entire family comes to know about Vanraj’s affair with Kavya, leaving him in a tricky spot. According to the latest report by IWMBuzz.com, Vanraj will be greeted with a major crisis at work which will be difficult for him to handle. Fans have been quite impressed with the plotline of the show, resulting in high TRPs and ratings.

Anupamaa spoiler: Vanraj to face a crisis at work?

Television show Anupamaa has a huge fan following across the country for its intriguing plotline and promising performances. According to a report by IWMBuzz.com, the male lead Vanraj will face a major crisis at work, putting him in a tricky spot once again. Anupamaa will get her first income from the recently-opened dance class, which will be a moment of celebration for the Shah family.

Vanraj, on the other hand, will be seen creating an important presentation with Kavya. The presentation will not extract positive results, leaving their boss with a negative impression. The duo will also be called out for not putting their hundred per cent and for coming up with lousy work. A source told IWMBuzz.com that things will be difficult for Vanraj as he has been facing issues at home and at the workplace.

In the Diwali special episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj is seen proposing to Kavya in front of the entire family. Anupamaa’s disinterest in his love life leaves him slightly annoyed without a specific reason. The family also learns about Vanraj’s affair with Kavya, leaving them disgusted and disappointed at the same time.

The most-recent teaser of Anupamaa also shows how mother Leela reacts upon learning about her son’s affair. With tears in her eyes, she is seen slapping Vanraj across the face for betraying everyone in the family. The rest of the family also looks at Kavya and Vanraj with disbelief as they did not expect him to pull off such a tactic. Have a look at the teaser of Anupamaa here.

Image Courtesy: Still from Anupamaa

