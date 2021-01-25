'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 23: Vanraj Takes Pakhi To Kavya's House, Challenges Anupamaa

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Vanraj is shocked to receive the divorce papers from Anupamaa, he plots a new trap to hurt her ego. Anirudh leaves Kavya rattled after he demands Rs 60 lakh from her. Vanraj visits his house and takes Pakhi along with him to Kavya's place and also warns Anupamaa that he will soon break down her house. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 23 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 23 episode, Vanraj requests Kavya to settle her matter with Anirudh and also asks her to throw him away from her life. When they are just about to share a warm moment, Anirudh interrupts them and speaks rot against Vanraj. He also tells Kavya that her love interest is like a 'football' that keeps getting kicked by two women. Anirudh also recalls that he had brought the house with Kavya on sharing and hence wants her to give him his shares before they get separated forever. Vanraj rejoices that Anirudh will soon be away from Kavya's life and that Anupamaa will also move on with his family.

However, after he reaches office, his staff member sends in some papers and he is shocked to learn that Anupamaa has filed for a divorce, leaving his kids and parents shattered. Vanraj decides to get to any lengths to make her learn a lesson. Fuming in anger, he goes to his house and questions Anupamaa about the same. The latter keeps her chin high and responds to all his questions with pride.

She tells him that she was with him for 25 years when no one was around, but now, since Kavya has already taken her place in his life, she wants to move on in her life. Vanraj tells her that now she will have to see another side of him as it has hit his ego. Soon, he pulls Pakhi's hand and forcefully takes her to Kavya's house with him and informs the family that she will not return to the Shah household.

