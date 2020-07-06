Rupali Ganguly's Upcoming Drama Series 'Anupamaa' To Premiere On July 13; Read Details

Indian Television actor Rupali Ganguly is all set to grace the television screens again after seven long years. She will be seen in the TV show Anupamaa along with Sudhanshu Pandey. Her fans are eager to see her again on the small screens. According to several media reports, Anupamaa is a remake of a popular Marathi show and it was supposed to go on air in March 2020. However, because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, Anupamaa’s release date got delayed. Anupamaa episode 1 will now air on July 13, 2020.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly Happy About 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Re-runs, Calls It 'great Stress Buster'

Anupamaa’s pilot episode to air on July 13

The Indian drama television series Anupamaa will be aired from July 13, 2020, on Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. The plot of the show revolves around the character of Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly. The series shows the life of a woman who dedicates her life to the family is never appreciated for it.

Because of the current lockdown, shoots of all the TV shows and films were halted. As most of the shows have resumed their shows now, Anupamaa also got a release date for its pilot episode. Anupamaa will be airing on its previously decided slot of 10 PM on weekdays. Star Plus recently dropped a new trailer featuring Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly. The promo shows Anupama’s son being disrespectful towards her for not being educated. Anupamaa takes it all with a smile on her face.

Also Read | Can Ranveer Singh & Taapsee Make The Perfect 'Caskett' In Bollywood Remake Of 'Castle'?

See the latest promo of Anupamaa here

Actor Rupali Ganguly is popular for her role of Monisha in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Dr Simran Chopra in Sanjivani. After that, she went on to appear in TV shows like Parvarrish, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki among others. She recently opened up about her upcoming show Anupamaa in an interaction with a news agency. She said that mothers are always taken for granted and maybe after watching this show, the audience will realise the struggles they go through.

Also Read | 'Adani Ko Jo Electricity Ka Bill Deta Hai', Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Ranveer Singh

Anupamaa Cast

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role of Anupamaa Zaveri in the show. She is an ideal housewife and is shown to have a hidden talent in Kathak dance. Sudhanshu Pandey plays the role of Anupamaa’s husband Vanraj Zaveri. He is Paritosh, Samar and Pakhi’s, father. Paras Kalnawat is also playing one of the pivotal roles of Samar Zaveri in the show. He is the second son of Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Also Read | When Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kiara Advani Slayed In Traditional Outfits By Anushka Khanna

Anupamaa on Hotstar

Anupamaa will also be available to stream on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar. The official bio of the show on Disney + Hotstar reads as, “Anupamaa sacrificed a lot to become a loyal wife, a devoted daughter-in-law, and a loving mother, only to be disrespected in return". After a bitter realisation, she sets out to live on her own terms.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.