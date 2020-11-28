'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 27: Vanraj Shamelessly Blames Anupamaa For His Mistakes

Anupamaa November 27 episode starts with Vanraj returning home and Baa slaps him as he goes to her. Baa says that she feels shameful calling him her son. Vanraj shamelessly blames Anupamaa that she is the reason for his infidelity. He yells that a woman who is inappropriate for him is tied in knots with him for life. He further goes on to say that she smells like spices and never does any work properly.

He says that it's very difficult to differentiate between Anupamaa and a housemaid. Baa shouts at Vanraj but he ignores her and continues to humiliate Anupamaa. He continues saying that he doesn’t need her at all and wants a classy and sophisticated woman who will suit him.

Anupamaa written update

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 26: Vanraj Faces Brunt Of Family, His Kids Break Down

Then Vanraj goes to Anupamaa and yells that it's because of her that he had an affair with Kavya. He said that it's also because of her that everyone has started hating him and that his family stands against him now. Toshu and Samar try to stop Vanraj but he doesn’t listen to them as well. Moreover, Hasmukh comes and rebukes Vanraj that he has never seen a man as shameless as him. He continues to say that Vanraj made a mistake and blamed his daughter Anupamaa for all the wrongdoing he has committed. Suddenly, Hasmukh’s health gets worse and everyone rushes to him. He says that he doesn’t want to see Vanraj’s face anymore.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update For November 24, 2020: Aupamaa Learns About Vanraj's Affair

Vanraj later calls Kavya and tells her that Anupamaa has snatched his family from him and she responds by saying that she couldn’t help him with all this. She further tells that even the entire world might stand against him, but she will always be with him. Vanraj yells that he hates Anupamaa. On the other hand, Anupamaa thinks to console Prachi as she is younger, and she used to consider Vanraj her superhero but now the things are disclosed. Anupamaa then listens to the conversation of her children.

Also read: Anupamaa Written Update July 15, 2020: Vanraj Throws A Party For Kavya's Promotion

In the next scene, Samar tells Toshu that he told him not to trust Vanraj anymore and his fake story too. Prachi asks what if their parents get divorced but Anupamaa interrupts and says that it will be quite impossible to say together now. Furthermore, Bapuji is seen crying in his room and starts doubting Vanraj’s upbringing and says that his own blood has betrayed him. Vanraj sneaks into his mother’s room and sees Baa crying. Bapuji then tells Baa that Vanraj cannot live with him under the same roof.

Image Source: A still from Anupamaa

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vanraj Asks Anupamaa To Apologise To Kavya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.