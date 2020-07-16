Anupamaa Written Update July 15, 2020: Vanraj Throws A Party For Kavya's Promotion

The episode of Anupamaa starts with Jhilmil asking Anupamaa about the party. She asks Anupamaa if there’s a special occasion in their house and suddenly notices Anupamaa wearing a new saree. She wishes Anupamaa and hugs her. Just then, Anupamaa asks her to stay quiet and tells her about the surprise party Vanraj is throwing in the evening.

Anupama and Jhimil smile at each other when Leela walks in and asks why they are so happy. To this, Anupama says she must have mistaken something and leaves from there. Anupamaa’s mother calls her up and wishes her. When she tells her mother about the party, to this her mother tells her she must not be doing so much work if it's her party. They speak for a while and cut the call.

Samar comes to Anupamaa and she asks him why he calls everyone by their nickname, she tells him what people will think of his upbringing if he calls everyone by their nicknames. Samar apologises and wishes her, asking what she wants for her birthday. Anupamaa replies that his time is the only thing she needs. At the office, Kavya comes to know about her promotion from Vanraj and thanks to him. He tells her that she achieved everything on the basis of her hard work and talent and does not need to thank him.

In the evening, Anupamaa gets ready for the party and looks happy. At home, everybody arrives and Dolly’s husband and Pakhi praise Anupamaa’s saree. He asks his wife to wear a saree like her at least once. To this Dolly replies that only housewives can wear a saree like this, women who work can only afford it. Dolly asks the reason for a party, to this Pakhi replies that her father did not tell anyone the reason for celebration.

Anupamaa waits for Vanraj outside his house and gets happy when she sees him coming home with a cake. When Vanraj comes home, he asks Anupamaa to get a knife and announces that the party is for Kavya’s promotion. Anupamaa is shattered when she sees Kavya’s name on the cake. The episode ends with Kavya giving Vanraj all the credits for her promotion and tells him that she will cut the cake with him.

