'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Decides To Go Back Home With His Family And Not Kavya

Anupamaa January 5 episode starts with Anu sitting next to Vanraj in the hospital and taking care of him. Meanwhile, Kavya stands out to meet Vanraj. At home, Shah’s get worried about Vanraj’s condition.

Anupamaa sits next to Vanraj in the hospital and apologises to him. At home, everyone is also tensed and worried about Vanraj’s health. Kavya comes to the hospital the next morning, she sees Anupamaa feeding water to Vanraj and gets furious. When she tries to enter the hospital room, the nurses stop her and ask her to wait till visiting hours start.

Vanraj regains consciousness and gets confused as to how he reached the hospital. Anu informs the Shah family that Vanraj is conscious now. The doctor examines him and tells Anu that she needs to take good care of him. He also tells that Vanraj can go home but he needs to keep a good check on his diet and medicine.

Kavya comes to meet Vanraj and hugs him. Shah family also visits Vanraj and everyone asks about his health and condition. Vanraj remembers Kavya’s harsh words and also gets overwhelmed seeing his family taking care of him. When Vanraj decides to leave, Kavya tells everyone that she will take him home however Baa argues that he will go with his family. Baa also says that Kavya cannot take care of Vanraj as she works and does not know how to cook. Both argue when Anupamaa asks Vanraj to interrupt. Vanraj himself says that he wants peace and would like to go home to his family and children.

Everyone at home gets excited to welcome Vanraj. They clean the house and prepare for Vanraj’s return. Vanraj comes home with Samar and Sanjay. Both Anupamaa and Vanraj recall the past. Anu remembers all the hatred and troubles that Vanraj caused her. Anu does the Arti and welcomes Vanraj. Bapuji comes to her and apologises to her saying that they did not think of her and consider her emotions as they should have.

