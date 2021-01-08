'Anupamaa' Written Update: Vanraj Surprises Shah Family With A New Year Party

Anupamaa January 7 episode starts with Vanraj apologising to Anu, however, Anu says that it was all Kavya and she is not even sorry about what she did. Samar goes to Kavya’s house on Vanraj’s orders. Vanraj gives a surprise to the Shah family on New Year.

Vanraj tells Anu that whatever happened at Toshu’s wedding was wrong and he is very sorry for what Kavya did. Anu says she is not sorry for what she did as it was her son’s wedding, however, if Vanraj met with an accident because of that, she is sorry for that. Anu says her and Vanraj’s relationship ended completely and there is nothing left to rectify. He is just a son, father, brother, and father-in-law in this house and nothing else. Samar sees Anu coming out of Vanraj’s room and asks her what happened.

Anu explains that in this society a woman is expected to accept her husband even after he makes mistakes. She says that here a husband’s stubbornness is taught to think as self-respect while a wife’s self-respect is stubbornness. Anu tells Samar that she will not let this society to take her rights at any cost. Samar praises her.

Samar goes to Vanraj’s room to feed him food. Vanraj asks him to type a leave application on his phone. He also asks him to go to Kavya’s house and bring his laptop. Samar reaches Kavya’s house and she opens the door with the thought that Samar is here to tell her to not contact Vanraj ever again. However, later she realises that she is dreaming and Samar asks for Vanraj’s laptop.

Pakhi forcefully takes Anu to the living room. Vanraj gathers the whole family and says he wanted to give a surprise to them. Vanraj says he wants to celebrate the new year as last year was very tough on him and he suffered scandals, humiliation, public insult, his children and parents were angry with him and went away; even they had to suffer because of him; so he wants them all to forget the past year and welcome new year with a new hope.

Pakhi asks Vanraj to sing a song and later the whole family enjoys it. Samar also asks Anu to come and she dances with the family. Kavya calls on the landline and Sachi picks up the call, Kavya hears the family celebrating the new year. Later, family members cut the cake together. Vanraj feeds cake to everyone and also goes to Anu to give her, however, she walks away.

