Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Social Media Banter Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra have been dating for years now and fans are still not able to get over them. The duo made their relationship official back in 2016 and since then the couple looks madly in love. Anusha and Karan often share their pictures on social media and sometimes even have a cute banter over it. Here is a glimpse of their cute banter on Twitter.

Times when Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra had cute banter on social media

Bahahaha my monkey, tell them who I face timed with for an hour just after! @kkundra the best drama I could ask for! https://t.co/lOmg7sdJeR — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 24, 2016

Hahaha well that's what you get for taking secret screen shots & forgetting your angle! Hahaha #WorstSelfieAngle! 😜 https://t.co/NGBxSWHwZk — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 24, 2016

No please tell them, I might learn something! He doesn't like anything I wear! 😓 can you imagine?! @kkundra 🙄 https://t.co/5ZEYC9rXKF — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 25, 2016

Considering my BF only replies here.. Baby call when you can, Big kisses all over your face! @kkundra fans a little help please! Thankyou!💖 — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 25, 2016

When your man sends you this & you feel like you want him to set you up with that guy! #MCM #SoHOT! #GoodmorningMe!😍 pic.twitter.com/vj7WYsn4sN — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 25, 2016

Ummm that's why you are unforgettable!!! Because you drive me insane! What did you think @kkundra?! 😉😘 https://t.co/fvxCnshaOc — Anusha (@VJAnusha) January 25, 2016

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra will be announcing a new project soon. While Anusha Dandekar is famous for featuring in a few films and anchoring a few reality shows, Karan Kundra is popular for featuring in daily soaps.

