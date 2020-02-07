Anusha Dandekar Has A Swell Time In Egypt With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See Pics

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ who made it big in India for her amazing VJ skills. She has successfully hosted many shows like Love School, India's Next Top Model and is currently hosting Supermodel of India. Anusha also seems to be a travel-freak as she often takes to her Instagram account to post pictures of her travels all around the globe. A few months ago, this diva took a holiday to Egypt with long-time beau, Karan Kundrra.

On the trip to Egypt, Anusha Dandekar posted several photos of herself and Karan Kundrra. She also made sure to give fashion goals even on a holiday. Unlike her usually straight hair, Anusha permed up her hair going for a completely different look. Here are some Anusha Dandekar's photos from her Egypt trip:

Anusha Dandekar in Egpyt:

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Adorable Pictures Make Fans Go ‘awwww!’

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Is A Vision To Behold In These Gorgeous Pictures

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.