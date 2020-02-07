Union Budget
Anusha Dandekar Has A Swell Time In Egypt With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See Pics

Television News

For New Year's 2020, Anusha Dandekar took a trip to Egypt with Karan Kundrra. Here are some pictures from her Egypt trip. Read on to know more about it.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
anusha dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ who made it big in India for her amazing VJ skills. She has successfully hosted many shows like Love School, India's Next Top Model and is currently hosting Supermodel of India. Anusha also seems to be a travel-freak as she often takes to her Instagram account to post pictures of her travels all around the globe. A few months ago, this diva took a holiday to Egypt with long-time beau, Karan Kundrra. 

On the trip to Egypt, Anusha Dandekar posted several photos of herself and Karan Kundrra. She also made sure to give fashion goals even on a holiday. Unlike her usually straight hair, Anusha permed up her hair going for a completely different look. Here are some Anusha Dandekar's photos from her Egypt trip:

Anusha Dandekar in Egpyt:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundra In Aditi Singh Sharma's New Song 'Kangna Lede'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Adorable Pictures Make Fans Go ‘awwww!’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Is A Vision To Behold In These Gorgeous Pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Birthday: All You Need To Know About The Glamorous Model

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

Published:
