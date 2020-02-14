Glitter Wine Is Trending On Social Media; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

For all wine lovers, there is a new wine which has taken the internet by storm. This wine is recently trending on social media. It has gained popularity across the globe and it is known as Glitter wine. For the people who may be wondering what this glitter wine is. Here is all you need to know about this new social media sensation glitter wine.

What is glitter wine?

The glitter wine has white and pink wines with infused edible glitter. This edible glitter can be added and is designed to be stirred in order to add colour and sparkle to your favourite wine. The wine glitter is known to not contain any preservatives.

This glitter can be mixed with your wine to add more sparkle to your drink. These glitters are available in many colours like pink glitter, purple glitter, rose gold glitter, even clear shimmer glitter.

There are also many ready-made glitter wines which are being sold for as much as USD 16. When people were asked to review this drink by a food website, the consumers said that the wine tasted exactly like any other regular wine. People also added saying that the glitter added more fun to the wine.

The glitter is not the plastic glitter. Instead, this glitter is based on a natural silicate which is combined with titanium dioxide. This glitter wine is also popularly known as shimmer wine. Check out some pictures below.

