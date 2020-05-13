Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar Sport Similar Shimmery Red Formals

Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar are celebrity sisters who are known for their incredible sense of style. Both are prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry and are known for being featured in a variety of shows as hosts or actresses. These two divas often serve their most alluring looks on their Instagram and inspire their several million followers. Take a look below and see these stars in similar shimmery red formals.

Shibani Dandekar

In the above image, Raveena Tandon is seen with Shibani Dandekar. The two can be seen flaunting their moves in the boomerang. Shibani has an incredible sense of fashion and the singer does well for herself. She is rocking a loose-fitted red shimmery suit. Her trousers look fashionable and also allow her to look flawless. She has styled her hair with loose waves and is wearing strappy red heels to complete the look. She looks both confident and elegant in the picture.

Anusha Dandekar

In the above photo, Anusha is seen in a red shimmery jumpsuit. The model looks stylish and playful in the red-coloured outfit. Anusha knows how to style her look and also accessorises her look well. When it comes to throwing a pose, Anusha nails it.

The red in her outfit is a striking contrast against the dark set she is posing in. The actor also wrote that she's 'feeling like a bad b****''. She certainly looks stylish in the red outfit. Dandekar has matched her outfit with sky-high silver pumps and her sleek hair styled in a half-ponytail.

