Anusha Dandekar Takes Up 'Step Up Challenge' Amid Lockdown; Asks Fans To Participate

Amid the coronavirus breakdown, every celebrity and popular personalities around the globe are also requesting their fans and followers to stay home. During this difficult time, Bollywood celebrities are pretty active on their social media. Anusha Dandekar is also one of such celebrity. Currently, the supermodel is quarantining with her dogs Gangsta and Monster.

Recently, Anusha Dandekar shared a new challenge with her fans to deal with boredom during the pandemic lockdown. The challenge was titled #StepUpChallenge. Here, Anusha Dandekar is seen urging her fans to upload videos and pictures of their old or new hobbies. She also added that during the lockdown she is dancing and that makes her feel stressfree.

Anusha also shared a short video of her dancing. Not only Anusha, but her dogs are also seen taking up the #StepUpChallenge. The VJ captioned her caption as 'Have you been trying out something new during this lockdown? Watch me take the #StepUpChallenge by Yardley London. You can send in your entries too. Just upload a picture of you doing your hobby, new or old, include #StepUpChallenge, tag and follow their handle @myyardley and stand a chance to win international perfumes from Yardley London. Don't forget to nominate 3 or more friends too! 💓'. Check out the video here -

Amid lockdown, as Anusha Dandekar and her rumoured partner Karan Kundrra aren't staying together, the couple went on a virtual date. Anusha and Karan are seen making breakfast together via FaceTime and also indulging in exercises together. They also watch movies together giving major couple goals to their fans. Anusha recently took to her Instagram to post a video of their virtual date where she had made pancakes for breakfast. The two were then seen doing planks to stay fit and Kundrra asked Dandekar to play his favourite music. Check out the adorable virtual date of Anusha Dandekar with Karan Kundrra.

