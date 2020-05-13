Anusha Dandekar's Lockdown Recap; From Spending Time With Pets To Making YouTube Videos

Amid coronavirus lockdown, every country around the globe has shut down in order to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Almost all celebrities and famous personalities are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Supermodel and Bollywood actor, Anusha Dandekar has also done so.

The MTV Supermodel's host has also shared videos on her Instagram asking her fans to stay home and also praised the Covid-19 workers. Apart from spreading awareness and motivating the fans, Anusha Dandekar has left no stone unturned to entertain her fans and followers during this tough time. Her goofy videos with her dogs, throwback posts, TikTok videos and many similar acts are surely making her fans smile. Currently, Anusha Dandekar is quarantining alone in Mumbai, amid lockdown. Take a look at a quick recap of Anusha Dandekar's quarantine series.

Here, Anusha Dandekar shared a TikTok video of her. In this video, the supermodel is dancing and doing some TikTok challenges. Anusha Dandekar's caption read " When people ask me about my life ... Styled in: @muwuofficialps: 1 or 2 ? 😘 .

pps. Still not officially on tiktok, just use it to dance 🙌🏼" Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's videos.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar reveals 12 essentials in her life, from moisturisers to perfumes; Watch

Anusha Dandekar has two adorable Shitzu dogs, Gangsta and Monsta. Currently, Gangsta and Monsta are with Anusha at her house in Mumbai. Amid lockdown, Anusha Dandekar is spending all her time with her lovely pets, dancing with them and clicking pictures with them. Check out Anusha's post about Gangsta and Monsta.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Malaika Arora look ravishing in similar-looking red pantsuits; See pics

In this Instagram post, Anusha Dandekar did a digital photoshoot during the lockdown. She was clicked by her younger sister Sasha Jairam through a video call. Anusha wrote in her caption, "I didn’t realise how much I looooved my job, until my baby sis and the super talented photographer @sashajairam called me to do the first ever “Digi life” photoshoot in India.." Check out the amazing result of the digital photoshoot.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled The Pink Bodycon Dress Better?

Anusha Dandekar recently uploaded a YouTube video on her channel. The star has over 440k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Here, Anusha gives out some beauty tips. In this video, Anusha Dandekar shared the 12 essentials from her routine.

Also Read | Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Go On Virtual Date Amid Breakup Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.