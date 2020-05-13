What Is Anusha Dandekar Up To During Lockdown? Here're The Details

Anusha Dandekar was last seen hosting and co-judging the MTV's modelling based show, MTV Supermodel. Currently, Anusha Dandekar is quarantining alone in Mumbai, amid lockdown. She has left no stone unturned to entertain her fans and followers during this tough time.

Due to the pandemic outbreak, every celebrity and famous personality is urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Anusha Dandekar has also shared videos on her Instagram asking her fans to stay home and also praised the COVID-19 workers. Alongside the serious motivation, she is also entertaining her fans and followers with goofy videos with her dogs, throwback posts, TikTok videos and many others. Check out some of Anusha Dandekar's quarantine posts.

Anusha Dandekar's throwback posts

As Anusha Dandekar is quarantining alone during the lockdown, she has seemingly spent most of her time reminiscing some throwback moments. She has shared several old videos of her enjoying with her friends and family. She also has shared some BTS from her older projects. Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's videos.

Anusha with her pets -

Anusha Dandekar has two adorable Shitzu dogs, Gangsta and Monsta. Currently, Gangsta and Monsta are with Anusha at her house in Mumbai. These posts show that Anusha is an animal lover and loves both her adorable dogs very deeply. Amid lockdown, Anusha Dandekar is spending all her time with her lovely pets, dancing with them, creating memories with them. Check out Anusha's post about Gangsta and Monsta.

TikTok Videos

Amid lockdown, TikTok videos have become a cure to everyone's boredom, whether you make one or watch one. Anusha Dandekar is spotted making some of these videos. Even though she claims that she isn't yet officially on TikTok, she still enjoys using the app for making dance videos. Check out:

YouTube

As well all know, Anusha Dandekar is also a YouTuber. During the lockdown, she has also uploaded a few YouTube videos on her YouTube channel. The star has over 440k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Here, Anusha gives out some beauty tips. Have a look.

