Anusha Dandekar's Floral Outfits Are Perfect Pick For Your Summer Wardrobe; Check Them Out

Anusha Dandekar is a popular video jockey and a well-known actor and singer. She is mostly recognised for her work as a VJ. Apart from hosting, she is also known as a fitness freak and a fashion enthusiast. Take a look at her pictures where she stunned in floral outfits.

Floral printed bikini suit

Anusha Dandekar looks elegant as flaunts her bikini body in this picture. She donned a cooler shade bikini suit with a pink Arabic design knotted cape. VJ Anusha kept the accessories very simple to keep the proper essence of the look intact.

In this post, Anusha Dandekar can be seen flaunting her floral wardrobe, posing with the love of her life, Karan Kundrra. She wore a black floral print bikini suit, sported with a similar cape. Karan Kundrra went for a denim t-shirt.

Floral dresses

In this poolside pic, she is wearing a stylish cut out floral print short dress paired with high-heel stilettoes. The picturesque view can get you envious if you are longing for a vacation.

This is Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's another vacation post. Here, she wore a simple white floral dress and opted for a no-makeup look. Take a look at Anusha's outfit.

Floral ethnic outfit

Anusha Dandekar sported a floral printed ethnic outfit in this picture. The photo is from her sister's wedding when she wore a white floral printed lehenga and choli. Her blouse was embedded with rose-pink flowers.

Image Source - Anusha Dandekar's Instagram

