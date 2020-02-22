The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Floral Outfits Are Perfect Pick For Your Summer Wardrobe; Check Them Out

Television News

Anusha Dandekar is known to be a fashion icon and a television actor. Check out some of Anusha Dandekar's best of floral outfits and looks for summer break.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
anusha dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a popular video jockey and a well-known actor and singer. She is mostly recognised for her work as a VJ. Apart from hosting, she is also known as a fitness freak and a fashion enthusiast. Take a look at her pictures where she stunned in floral outfits. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Photos Prove She Can Slay In Every Shade Of Pink

Floral printed bikini suit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar looks elegant as flaunts her bikini body in this picture. She donned a cooler shade bikini suit with a pink Arabic design knotted cape. VJ Anusha kept the accessories very simple to keep the proper essence of the look intact. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar Lets Her Outfits Do The Talking; See Pics Inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In this post, Anusha Dandekar can be seen flaunting her floral wardrobe, posing with the love of her life, Karan Kundrra. She wore a black floral print bikini suit, sported with a similar cape. Karan Kundrra went for a denim t-shirt. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Poolside Pics Will Make You Crave For A Vacay

Floral dresses 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In this poolside pic, she is wearing a stylish cut out floral print short dress paired with high-heel stilettoes. The picturesque view can get you envious if you are longing for a vacation. 

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Display Her Stunning Athletic Figure

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

This is Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra's another vacation post. Here, she wore a simple white floral dress and opted for a no-makeup look. Take a look at Anusha's outfit. 

Floral ethnic outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Anusha Dandekar sported a floral printed ethnic outfit in this picture. The photo is from her sister's wedding when she wore a white floral printed lehenga and choli. Her blouse was embedded with rose-pink flowers. 

Image Source - Anusha Dandekar's Instagram 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
