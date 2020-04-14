Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Call It Quits After Four Years?

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are one of the power couples of the industry. The duo has been together for four years now. Be it social media or reality show, the duo has always been quite expressive and affectionate for each other. They have often been questioned about their planning to take this relationship further. However, according to the reports of an entertainment portal, the duo’s relationship hit rock bottom.

As per the reports of an entertainment portal, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar are facing problems in their relationship and have decided to break up. The reports also suggest that the two have not been living together lately. The duo started living together a few years back.

In the recent past, during an Instagram live session, Anusha Dandekar addressed her fans and said that as most of them have asked about her wedding plans, she has to say that when the next chapter is written, she will ask her fans to turn the page, just like in a fairytale. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s social media is flooded with the duo’s pictures together. However, lately, the duo has not been sharing pictures together. It is not known if this is because of the lockdown or their differences. There is no official statement from Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar regarding the same.

Also Read| Times when Anusha Dandekar's beau Karan Kundrra amped up his PDA game on social media

Also Read| Anusha Dandekar has a swell time in Egypt with boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See pics

In the recent past, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar launched their own clothing line Man Up Woman Up. Anusha Dandekar shared several pictures with Karan Kundrra to promote their brand. They were seen twinning their tracksuits for airport looks and also did an exclusive photoshoot for the same. The duo has also hosted a reality show together that is MTV Love School where they portrayed the role of 'love gurus' for couples and singles.

Also Read| Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar deliver treats for Anusha Dandekar who lives alone

Also Read| Anusha Dandekar shares these inspiring quotes with fans, check them out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.