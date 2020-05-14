Did You Know Anusha Dandekar Has Been A Part Of Marathi Film 'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha'?

Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha is a Marathi film, directed by Gautam Joglekar. Despite a story that had sensible potential, Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha did not do well and was a flop. Ashwini Stevenson, the character played by Anusha Dandekar in the film, is the world’s top class and talented female tennis player. The story of the film revolves around the talented tennis player who was adopted from an orphanage in Pune when she was an infant. Ashwini Stevenson was brought up by her American adoptive mother, Gail Stevenson. In the meantime, Dilip & Amruta Rege, the happily married couple and also romantic and lovely-hearted even after 25 years of marriage. Then the story takes a turn when it is revealed that Ashwini’s and Amruta Rege’s pasts are complicatedly linked.

The other cast of the film includes Mahesh Manjrekar and Mrunal Kulkarni, who play the Reges. Manjrekar’s character in the film is entirely appreciated because of the way it was written and the calm and composed manner in which Manjrekar portrays his part was amazing. Also, the other two characters offering a decent supporting hand were Siddharth Chandekar (who plays their son) and Hemant Dhome, who plays a charming bumpkin from Kolhapur.

But according to reports, no amount of decent acting from the other actors can fulfil the lack or excess of it on the part of Anusha Dandekar in the film Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha. If we look at one side of Anusha Dandekar’s character, it seems perfect for the part of a Marathi girl who is brought up as an American. However, reportedly, it failed to make any mark because of poor writing. Critics also had issues with the poorly developed romantic track between Anusha Dandekar and Hemant Dhome in the film.

