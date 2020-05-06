Anusha Dandekar Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Wore The Pink Pantsuit Better?

Pantsuits are a timeless piece of fashion. A pantsuit falls in the category of formal clothing which consists of pants and a matching or color-coordinating coat or jacket. Bollywood celebs and models often rock the pantsuits and often they have posted their photos on their social media, serving looks to their fans and followers.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor's Cute Childhood Pic Along With Sister Rhea Kapoor Makes Anand Ahuja Swoon

Among the celebs include Anusha Dandekar and Sonam Kapoor, who have often rocked the pantsuit look quite stylishly. These actors have a stunning style and incredible fashion sense. Their elegant style has enabled them to look impeccable. Anusha Dandekar's photos on Instagram showcases her style and charm. So does Sonam Kapoor's. So let's take a look at both actors in pink pantsuits and see who did it better.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Mausam' Was Pankaj Kapoor's Directorial Debut

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is rocking a pink pantsuit as seen in the above picture from her Instagram. Anusha also looks cute and playful with her curly hairdo. The actor is rocking a white turtleneck and white sneakers. The model is always on top of her fashion game and she knows how to look flawless. Anusha's style is incomparable with any other actors and model in the industry. From throwing a pose to looking charming in any outfit, she does it all. And she does it effortlessly.

Also read: Karan Kundrra And Anusha Dandekar Go On Virtual Date Amid Breakup Rumours

Sonam Kapoor

This photo was posted by Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram. In the photo, Sonam can be seen rocking a baby pink pantsuit. The actor looks modernly stylish and she knows exactly how to pull off the formal preppy look. She has accessorized her look with large earrings that go well with her pantsuit. Her dark shade of lipstick drives her entire look up a notch. Sonam is a fashion icon and she's always served looks. The actor can pull off any look with ease and that is exactly how she is able to inspire her several million fans and followers on Instagram.

Also read: Anusha Dandekar To Sanjeeda Sheikh, TV Celebs With Mesmerising Naturally-coloured Eyes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.