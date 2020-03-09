The Debate
The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove She Knows How To Rock Casuals

Television News

Anusha Dandekar, a popular VJ, is also known for her stylish fashion choices. Here's taking a look at some of the best looks of Dandekar in casual outfits.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is currently ruling the mentoring chair in the popular show, Supermodel of the Year. The actor is also anchoring several TV reality shows on MTV. She is one of the most popular VJs in the film industry today. She stepped into the Bollywood film industry after starring in shows like MTV Rock On, India's Next Top Model, MTV Teen Diva, etc.

Apart from her professional achievements, Dandekar is quite a fashionista, which is evident from her Instagram. She is very popular on social media platforms, thanks to her fashionable avatars. She has been successful in managing to surprise the audience with her sartorial choices. From elegant dresses to casuals, she knows how to rock it all. Here are some of her best looks in casuals:

Anusha Dandekar slays in casual outfits; see pictures

Flaunting floral printed casual dress with a pair of wedges and completing her look with bright red lipstick

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Sporting a blue baggy full-sleeved top and baggy blue denim with white casual shoes and opting for an open hair-do

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Casually laying on a boat in casual shorts and white top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Dandekar donning a white casual pullover hoodie outfit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

The actor sporting a white co-ord outfit with a frill neckline and complimented her look with orange oval sunglasses and white heels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

 

