Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Trolls In Latest Instagram Video, See Post

Anusha Dandekar is one of those celebrities who have been subjected to brutal trolling online. The model even appeared on MTV's Troll Police and came face to face with one who had been trolling her for a long time. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram with a fitting reply to her trolls.

Anusha Dandekar's reply to trolls

Anusha Dandekar recently posted a video of herself in a purple bikini and doing a catwalk on a terrace. However, only after a few steps she broke into a burst of laughter and ran towards the camera. She seemed all happy and jovial in the little clip.

Adding a caption to the post, Anusha Dandekar gave the perfect reply to her trolls. She wrote, "Whatever your brown, it’s beautiful... 💚🌱". Although the post is a shoot for her cosmetic brand, Anusha did not fail to add a message it seems. Take a look:

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Urges Fans To ‘save Lives’, Promotes Environment-friendly Masks

Anusha Dandekar is one of the most trolled celebrities online. A few years back she was brutally trolled for adding a picture with Vijay Mallya's son, Sidharth Mallya. Anusha and Sidharth are known to be good friends and she added a caption saying, "When the tribe reunites, it's like it never parted. Always so nice being with you Simba... love you, your Nala. @sidmallya". However, people did not take kindly to the post accusing her of being friends with a "traitor's son".

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Posts Late Wish For Ranveer Singh's Birthday, Watch The Hilarious Video

In another instance, Anusha Dandekar was trolled brutally for her choice of clothes. She posted a monochrome picture saying, "My body, my choice, my life, my karma… Free yourself from people’s judgement, feel liberated, live with a kind heart & love yourself, or change till you do… For when you truly love yourself, you can truly love someone other than you… Anusha❤️ Thankyou @kkundrra for giving me the confidence to post this…". However, as soon as the post was shared, many took to trolling the celeb on social media.

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Can't Believe Her Muscular Look Despite No Gym & Exercise For 3 Months

In other news, rumours say that Anusha Dandekar and her beau Karan Kundra have broken up. The celebrities have been dating for almost five years before the rumours. Adding fuel to the fire is Anusha'a post dedicated to her sister Shibani Dandekar and her partner, Farhan Akhtar.

In the post, Anusha Dandekar thanked them for helping her in the past three months. She also thanked her younger sister, Apeksha for her support.

However, when Karan Kundra was approached by a daily for his comments on the rumours, the actor dismissed them. He said that they never lived together and had their own homes. Just before the lockdown, he was in Haryana and hence chose to social distance himself at his own home after his return. Regarding the lack of social media posts of them, Karan had said he was currently going through a "social media detox".

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Pens Heartfelt Appreciation Post For Sisters Shibani & Apeksha

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Says She Needs A 'break' From Instagram, Calls It 'too Much'

Also Read: 'Ninja' Anusha Dandekar Swears She Isn't 'robbing Any Store' As She Posts Mask-clad Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.