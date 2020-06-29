Anusha Dandekar Can't Believe Her Muscular Look Despite No Gym & Exercise For 3 Months

Anusha Dandekar is one of the biggest fitness lovers in the film industry. She often posts pictures and videos of her working out on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture where she seems to be in awe of her muscular body despite missing the gym for three months.

Anusha Dandekar's 'no gym' look is a fitness goal

Earlier on June 29, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself. She can be seen standing on the edge of a hill with her hands in the air with her back to the camera. In the picture, Anusha is donning a pair of black shorts and white racerback athleisure top. Her hair is tied in a ponytail and she has white sports shoes on.

However, unlike other times, Anusha Dandekar's outfit is not the object of attention in the photo. One cannot help noticing how athletic the celeb looks while she poses for the camera. The muscles on her arms and legs are perfectly visible and Anusha herself can't help but be in awe of them. In the postscript to the caption, she wrote, "Ps. Cannot believe how muscular my body looks ðŸ˜± and I do not go to the gym, & haven’t exercised for 3 months, so grateful! See #magic ðŸŒŸ".

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram fans also seem impressed with the picture. Many of them have commented with hearts and other emojis on her post. Take a look:

In other news, Anusha Dandekar recently penned a heartfelt note for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar on Instagram for helping her during the past three months. In the note, she also thanked her younger sister, Apeksha for her support. Take a look:

This Instagram post comes days after reports started doing rounds that Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra might have broken up. The above post further seems to add fuel to the fire and indicates that the rumours might be true. However, nothing has been confirmed by either Anusha or Karan.

