Anusha Dandekar Shares These Inspiring Quotes With Fans, Check Them Out

The anchor of the popular reality TV show Super Model of the Year, Anusha Dandekar is very active on social media. She is often seen sharing glamorous fashion looks as well as some life quotes that she likes. These quotes are quite different from one another and talk about various different topics. Some of these quotes shared by Anusha Dandekar match her present situations and she speaks about it quite openly. Check out some of the quotes on Anusha Dandekar’s Instagram account.

Anusha Dandekar’s photos

Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram and shared a quote on how one must not treat the way they are treated. Through the post, Anusha hinted at the negative comments that she received when she first made public that she was dating Karan Kundra. She spoke about how hatred made her emotional and even angry. She then stated that the anger has vanished over time and that she is constantly trying to be a better version of herself.

Anusha Dandekar shared a post about knowing that each one is enough to get what they want in life. Another quote that she shared spoke about empowering one another. While sharing the post, Anusha tagged two of her friends and stated that ‘Funnily enough they REALLY are QUEENS...’ She further mentioned that her friends are ‘the best crown fixers’ in the social media post.

In the first post, she mentions that a person should live their life in their own terms. The quote states that a person should be the protagonist of his or her own life. Another quote shared by Anusha Dandekar emphasises the importance of self-acceptance.

