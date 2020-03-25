Anusha Dandekar Makes Daring Fashion Choices And These Red Carpet Looks Are Proof

Anusha Dandekar was recently making headlines after she posted pictures from Isha Ambani's Holi party celebrating the festival with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and many other celebrities. Dandekar was last seen judging a modelling TV reality show that aired on MTV, titled Supermodel Of The Year. The actor mentored a bunch of aspiring models on the show with a lot of things including style and fashion. She is also deemed as one of the most stylish actors whose sartorial choices are highly appreciated by the fashion police. Check out some of Anusha Dandekar's photos wherein she stuns everyone with her red carpet looks.

Anusha Dandekar's red carpet style file

Dandekar showed up at the premiere of Ekta Kapoor's It Happened In Calcutta to support beau Karan Kundra. She looked stunning in a pink printed bodycon dress that had hints of yellow, blue, and green which she paired with off-white thigh-high boots. The actor rounded off her look with a '60s hairdo and kept her makeup minimal with a pink undertone.

Anusha Dandekar's Instagram is full of pictures wherein the actor is flaunting several extravagant outfits like a boss. At yet another red carpet appearance, Dandekar opted for a nude-coloured bodycon dress with ruched details and a plunging neckline. She paired her look with silver strappy heels, nude makeup and pink lips. In terms of her hairstyle, she opted for cascading curls.

Dandekar is known for her daring fashion choices and this picture is proof. The former VJ sported a sheer black gown with a plunging neckline that had feather details at the bottom. She kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone and her hair tied in a messy ponytail.

