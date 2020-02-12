Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

Anusha Dandekar's fashion evolution has been commendable. Not just fancy dresses and gowns, this actor and VJ also loves to flaunt her athleisure wardrobe. She has quite a collection of branded athleisure outfits that she is often seen sporting whether airports to casual outings photos of which can be found on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram. On some occasions, she has even managed to twin with her beau, Karan Kundra and regardless to say, they have looked adorable.

Anusha Dandekar flaunts her athleisure wardrobe

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Airport Outfits Are Casual & Chic; See Pics

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Childhood Pictures Will Make Your Day Brighter

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Smokey-eyed Makeup An Absolute Party Essential; See Pics

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Her Sisters' Style Quotient Will Give You Major Sister Goals

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Social Media Banter Will Surely Melt Your Heart

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Has A Swell Time In Egypt With Boyfriend Karan Kundrra | See Pics

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Cute Lovey-dovey Travel Moments In Italy With BF Karan Kundrra

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar's Adorable Moments With Her Pets, 'Gansta' And 'Monsta'

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar And Karan Kundra's Combined NET WORTH Will Leave You Baffled; Read Details

Also Read: Anusha Dandekar Stars In Latest Aditi Singh Sharma Song With Boyfriend Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.