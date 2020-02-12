The Debate
Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar can slay any kind of outfits it seems. Here are some pictures of this diva in athleisure outfits. Read on to know more about this in details.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar's fashion evolution has been commendable. Not just fancy dresses and gowns, this actor and VJ also loves to flaunt her athleisure wardrobe. She has quite a collection of branded athleisure outfits that she is often seen sporting whether airports to casual outings photos of which can be found on Anusha Dandekar's Instagram. On some occasions, she has even managed to twin with her beau, Karan Kundra and regardless to say, they have looked adorable.

Anusha Dandekar flaunts her athleisure wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

