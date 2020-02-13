The Debate
Anusha Dandekar Knows How To Carry The Pant-suit Style Like A Boss Lady! See Pics

Bollywood News

Anusha Dandekar is one of the best models in India, who is currently a mentor in Supermodel of the year. Here are some pantsuit looks worn by her.

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is an MTV VJ and a model. She is currently a mentor on the popular show, Super Model of the year. She has a unique fashion sense that everybody wants to follow. She slays in any kind of outfit and this makes her an inspiration to many. She is one of a kind when it comes to modelling. Here are a few pictures uploaded on her Instagram in which she is seen slaying in different kinds of pantsuits styles effortlessly.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': Malaika Arora WARNS Contestants Of ‘tough Survival Battle’

Times when Anusha Dandekar slayed the pant-suit style

Anusha Dandekar is wearing a pink stylish pantsuit. She is wearing a V-neck crop top inside a pink blazer along with pink pants and black heels. She looks stunning with her open hair and brown lipstick.

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Airport Outfits Are Casual & Chic; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

In the below post, she is seen wearing a black tube top with a red pantsuit and black pencil heels. She captioned her post saying, “Lady in red..”. She looks totally snap-ready in this post. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Here she is seen wearing a black crop top and a green pantsuit. She finished her look with transparent heels and straight hair. Have a look:

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Athleisure Looks To Take Cues From | See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

She looks stunning with a striped pantsuit and black tube top. She finished her look with curls and heels.

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Photos Prove She Can Slay In Every Shade Of Pink

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': Contestants Go 'Paagal' As They Dance In Public; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anusha Dandekar (@vjanusha) on

Read: Anusha Dandekar's Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial Is Easy & Hassle-free; Watch

 

 

