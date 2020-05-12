Anusha Dandekar To Lisa Haydon: Actors Who Started The Blonde Hair Trend

Be it their outfits or their hairstyle, everything that celebrity trendsetters opt for becomes a fashion inspiration for their fans. Recently, the blonde hair trend has been taking charge and many celebrities are seen changing their hair colour to blonde. Take a look at these celebrities who changed their hair colour to blonde and have started a new trend.

Bollywood actors who show blonde is the new hair trend

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon was seen in a few Bollywood films like Housefull 3 and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The actor had recently coloured her hair blonde and this hairstyle looked good on her. The actor had posted a number of pictures on her Instagram account in her new hairstyle.

Anusha Dandekar

Another actor who loves the blonde hairstyle is VJ and actor Anusha Dandekar. Anusha Dandekar is another actor to look up to when it comes to styling your hair. The actor has short hair and usually colours her hair blonde. Her hairstyle is casual and one could easily copy them or take inspiration from.

Bipasha Basu

Actor Bipasha Basu is another Bollywood celebrity who's hair colour is a mixture of blonde and brown. Bipasha Basu has beautiful long strands and if you are looking for inspiration to style your long hair, this actor is the right person to take notes from.

Kangana Ranaut

If you have curly and short hair, the right person you must look up to for hair inspiration is actor Kangana Ranaut. The actor generally colours her hair into different shades of brown. But one of our favourite looks of Kangana Ranaut is from when she coloured her hair blonde.

