Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Make DIY Flip Flops For Summer; Here Is The Video

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ and also a popular host in many TV shows. She has been a part of shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, she started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex.

Along with hosting TV shows, she is also known for her distinctive fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing, embraces her attitude and fashion sense.

Recently she took to her YouTube page to share a video in which she is guiding her fans to make DIY flip-flops for summers. As we know, the weather has changed and it is super-hot and sticky outside, people really get irritated with wearing socks and shoes during summers as they tend to stink and turn to flip-flops.

So here are some cool and stylish flip-flops made by Anusha Dandekar which are extremely easy to DIY and also at a very affordable price.

Anusha Dandekar teaches how to make DIY flip flops for summer

Anusha Dandekar brought some simple flip flops from the Hill Road of Mumbai and made those simple flip-flops into super stylish ones. She also mentioned that she brought four flip-flops for just Rs. 600, and it’s a great deal. She prepared four flip-flops in this video.

She took a black shiny wing which she brought from Dubai and took the black flip-flop to decorate it. She took the thicker part of the wing and clipped the patch in the middle of the flip-flops strap. The flip-flop looks more elegant and stylish by just placing that wing on it.

Look at this picture-

Next was the white flip-flop which was plain stripe flip-flops. On that white flip-flops, Anusha took some diamonds and with the help glue attached all the diamonds in the strip. The flip-flop looks really pretty and elegant by just sticking those diamonds on it.

Looks at this flip-flop here-

Next one was the turquoise flip-flop which is one of the great colours to wear in summers. She took that flip-flop and added some gold and nude shimmer beads to make it look more fashionable. She just dropped the beads one by one by using Fevicol to stick them properly. You can also use your finger and dab the beads to stick properly or a wooden stick to do so.

Have a look at the flip-flop here-

And the last flip-flop was a nude coloured stripe one which can match with any of your outfits in summers. She used different contrasting beads on different straps to make it looks colourful. She suggested taking some combination of blue and green to make it look cool and stylish both.

The final look of the flip flop would be like this-

