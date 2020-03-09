Anusha Dandekar Teaches How To Make DIY Flip Flops For Summer; Here Is The Video

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ and also a popular host in many TV shows. She has been a part of shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, she started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex.
Along with hosting TV shows, she is also known for her distinctive fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing, embraces her attitude and fashion sense.
Recently she took to her YouTube page to share a video in which she is guiding her fans to make DIY flip-flops for summers. As we know, the weather has changed and it is super-hot and sticky outside, people really get irritated with wearing socks and shoes during summers as they tend to stink and turn to flip-flops.
So here are some cool and stylish flip-flops made by Anusha Dandekar which are extremely easy to DIY and also at a very affordable price.
Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Simple Skincare Videos Are Perfect For A Beauty Routine
Anusha Dandekar brought some simple flip flops from the Hill Road of Mumbai and made those simple flip-flops into super stylish ones. She also mentioned that she brought four flip-flops for just Rs. 600, and it’s a great deal. She prepared four flip-flops in this video.
Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Photos That Prove She Knows How To Rock Casuals
Also read | Anusha Dandekar Is A Complete Style Diva In THESE Black Outfits; See Pictures
Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Beachwear Is The Perfect Inspiration For Your Summer Getaway Outfits
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.