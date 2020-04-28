Rashami Desai Post Says 'Be Low Key And Let Them Wonder' After Sour Breakup With Arhaan

Rashami Desai has been a trending topic since her break up with Arhaan Khan. The two have been giving statements against each other that has surely brought upon a lot of attention to them. Rashami Desai recently took to her Instagram to share a picture and her caption suggests that she wants to end this chapter with dignity. Her latest post shows Rashami praying to god in the morning. Her caption also mentions, “Good Morning, Be Low-key and let em wonder. Good morning”. The whole break up started when Rashami got to know about Arhaan's marriage and child in the Bigg Boss 13 house through Salman Khan himself. Read more to know about Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan.

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai's breakup

Rashami Desai has been a trending topic since she revealed that Arhaan Khan had taken some money from her. Her bank accounts statements were released recently and it certainly shows a wholesome amount of 15 lakhs being transferred to Arhaan Khan’s account. But the actor has been refusing these statements and says all the claims made by Rashami Desai are fake. He mentioned that Rashami has certainly helped him but also cleared out that, “She can’t take all the credit for the relationship; I, too, had given it all. And she keeps talking about doing me favours. Aisa nahi hai ki mere paas rehne ko ghar nahi tha, ki main road par tha toh ye mujhe utha kar apne ghar laayi.”

Arhaan Khan also said that Rashami is making baseless allegations, either to malign and defame him or she wants to show herself as a 'Sati Savitri'. Arhaan also feels that she is playing the woman card to gain everyone’s sympathy. He has also mentioned publicly that she did the same even inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Arhaan Khan also says that he’s got all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false.

