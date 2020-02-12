Anusha Dandekar's Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorial Is Easy & Hassle-free; Watch

With Valentine’s Day just two days away, Anusha Dandekar has come with a special makeup tutorial for all those who want to look glamorous on the D-day. Earlier in the afternoon, this diva shared her tips with her fans on her YouTube channel called Diva On Duty for those who have a very busy life and lesser time to spare for the dressing up. Anusha she has come up with a 10-minute makeup and 10-minute hairstyle for the busy bees.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: Manila Pradhan Opens Up About Her Struggles, Watch Video

10-minute makeup tutorial

The first makeup item that Anusha Dandekar picked up was red lipstick. She explained that can hide any dark spots, acne spots, under-eye marks and sunburn. She applied the lipstick in small dots beside her eye and wherever she had spots. Later, she used a foundation to pat on top of the lipstick dots and used a beauty blender to blend them together.

Anusha Dandekar then moved on to face powder and with a brush and dabbed it on the face. She used a lighter shade of powder to cover up her under-eye dark spots. For the next part, she used a bronzer and later, a blush to apply it to her cheekbones.

The VJ then used an eyebrow pencil to fill in the gaps in her eyebrows and make the arch look defined. She did her eye makeup using gold-toned eyeshadows. After this, she focussed on the lips using a lip liner and a liquid lipstick. Lastly, she fixed her makeup with a makeup spray.

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year: The Models Set To Fly High With Their Upcoming Task

10-minute hairstyle tutorial

Anusha Dandekar started off her hairstyle tutorial by saying she had earlier blow-dried her hair. The actor then used a spray before using a tong to curl the different sections of her hair. Lastly, she shook her curls with her hands to spruce it up further for the perfect Valentine’s Day look.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': Malaika Arora WARNS Contestants Of ‘tough Survival Battle’

Anusha is currently hosting MTV’s Supermodel of the Year reality show. The show is about aspiring models who enter the competition to become supermodels. In last week’s episode of Supermodel of the Year, the boot camp by Ujjwala Raut ended. Based on their performances and scores in the boot camp, three contestants were eliminated and only seven remained.

Also Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year': Contestants Go 'Paagal' As They Dance In Public; Watch

Also Read: Supermodel Of The Year Feb 9 Written Update: Malaika Arora Gives Models A Reality Check