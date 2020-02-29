Anusha Dandekar's Coloured Outfits Will Surely Brighten Your Day; See Pictures

Anusha Dandekar moved to Mumbai at the young age of 19 to pursue her dreams of working in the film industry. She gained a massive fan following on Indian TV with MTV Dance Crew, MTV's House of Style, MTV Teen Diva and MTV Love School. She is best known for her work on MTV. She is an Indian Australian video jockey. Currently, the actor is seen as a host of MTV Supermodel of the Year.

She is a renowned name in the fashion industry and regularly posts her pictures on Instagram that give a glimpse of her life to her fans. Her outfits give major fashion goals to her fans. Here are some of her best bright outfits to make your day.

Anusha Dandekar's photos

In these pictures, she is seen in a bright multi-coloured floral print dress. Anusha Dandekar posed with her partner Karan Kundra in this post. She accessorised her look with a cute headband and paired the mini dress with knee-length boots.

The VJ looked chic in this bright pink look of hers. She was seen wearing a bright pink top that she paired it with white flared pants. Her pants also had a thigh-high slit on one leg. The diva accessorised her full-sleeved top with a necklace and black sunglasses.

The model looked ravishing in this sunkissed selfie. She posed in a neon green bikini flaunting her perfectly sculpted physique. She accessorised her look with a Y necklace.

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra surely do make a stylish couple, as seen in this picture. Anusha was pictured in a bright yellow dress with a thigh-high slit. The halter neck dress was accessorised with brown tinted sunglasses and earrings.

