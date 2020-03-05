Anusha Dandekar's YouTube Video Teaches Fans How To Make 3 Easy DIY Snacks; Watch

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-origin MTV VJ, actor, and singer who is also a style icon. The 38-year-old multitalented actor is an active fashion enthusiast, promoter and fitness freak and her Instagram handle is proof of that. She is very open about many aspects of her life and has confessed that she cannot cook. Check out what recipes she advises people with the same problem to make and survive on the her YouTube channel.

3 DIY delicious snacks by Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar YouTube video talks about how the actor cannot cook any meal and how that is a problem with people like her. One cannot always expect other people to cook for them, and ordering food from outside is not always healthy. This is why she came up with three delicious and easy snacks that any person can make and survive. Take a look at what these snacks are here in the video.

Fairy Bread is the first snack that Anusha Dandekar's video talks about. It is really easy to prepare and one only needs bread slices, butter, and cupcake sprinkles. First of all, apply the butter on the bread and then sprinkle a lot of the cupcake sprinkles on top of the butter applied bread. The butter will help the sprinkles to stick to the bread and then one can just cut the bread slices in whatever shape they like. The next snack is inspired by her friend Siddhartha Mallya who eats this every morning for breakfast. The ingredients needed for this one are bread slices, peanut butter, and an apple. Firstly, get the bread slices toasted and apply peanut butter on it and slice the apple into thin slices. Now one must place the apple slices on top of the peanut butter applied to bread, and voila! The snack is ready. An upgraded version of cheese toast is the third snack in the video. The ingredients one needs are onion, cheese, herbs, bread slices, and sweet chilli sauce. First of all, cut the onion into little cubes and then cut the cheese into thin slices. Then, take the slices of cheese and place it on top of the two bread slices and put them together in a sandwich maker. After the bread is grilled, put the onion cubes on one bread and add the herbs. cover up the sandwich again, and the grilled cheese sandwich is ready.

Watch the full Anusha Dandekar YouTube video here below.

