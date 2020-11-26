Apara Mehta Joins Cast Of 'Indiawaali Maa'; Elated About Bringing New Dimension

Veteran actor Apara Mehta is all set to join the cast of Sony TV’s popular drama show, Indiawaali Maa. The actor will be seen playing the role of Kesar Baa, who is Kaku’s maasi and has a colourful and interesting personality. She is also expected to help Kaku in bringing Rohan and Cheenu closer as they have been experiencing problems in their relationship. Apara Mehta has been quite elated to join the show as she believes it covers important topics through entertaining plotlines. She also spoke highly of the cast and crew as they have been very welcoming towards her.

Apara Mehta joins Indiawaali Maa

Indiawaali Maa is one of the most-followed shows on Indian television and seems like it is gearing up for new twists and turns. Playing a pivotal role on the show, Aparna Mehta will be bringing a new dimension to Rohan and Cheenu’s story. She will be seen in the shoes of Kesar Ba from Gujarat, who is a skilled artisan with a cheerful personality. She will also be seen creating favourable circumstances so that the love birds Rohan and Cheenu spend more time with each other.

Apara Mehta shed some light on how she has been approaching the new show and character. She said that she is elated to be a part of such an incredible show. She got back to the sets for the first time since COVID lockdown and she does find it overwhelming to some extent but the team has been very supportive and uplifting. Apara further stated that Suchita, Akshay, Sheen, and others, have been so warm and welcoming that she does not feel like a newbie at all.

Read Suchita Trivedi Says 'picked Up Gujaratis' Favorite Quality' For Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Also read Gajraj Rao Virtually Shoots A Promo For Sucheeta Trivedi's Daily Soap 'Indiawaali Maa'

Apara Mehta has been watching the show since its very inception. She believes Indiawaali Maa has covered various relevant topics including parenting, the importance of forgiveness, and adapting to change, amongst others. Speaking about her new character on the show, she said that her character is going to pep things up and ruffle a few feathers along with Suchita’s character to reunite true love. Fans, on the other hand, are also quite excited about the new character and her part in the show.

Read Naresh Kanodia, Gujarati Cinema's Star Passes Away Due To COVID; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Also read Suchita Trivedi Reveals She Wore Mother-in-law's Saree For Her Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Image Courtesy: Apara Mehta Instagram

With inputs from PR handout

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.