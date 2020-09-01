Suchita Trivedi Reveals She Wore Mother-in-law's Saree For Her Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Suchita Trivedi is a popular television actor who will soon essay the role of a mother in the upcoming show Indiawaali Maa on Sony. The actor, during an interaction with PR agency, said that she draws inspiration from the three women in her life, her mother, her aunt and her mother-in-law. She further added that her mother-in-law was so happy that she was playing the role of a mother that she gifted her a saree to wear on the show.

Here's how Suchita Trivedi got into the role of 'Kaku'

Produced by Sony Entertainment Television, Suchita Trivedi's upcoming show Indiawaali Maa explores the story of a dotting mother who sacrifices a lot for her family and her son. It will then revolve around the fact that a child can never get old for their mother and can reach out to her at any given point of time in life.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film With Harish Shankar Officially Announced By Producers

Suchita Trivedi, who has been a part of several TV shows will be stepping into the shoes of being a perfect mother. While speaking about her show and her character as a mother in the show, Suchita Trivedi spoke to a PR agency and said that playing a mother comes from inside and she dives into the role of a mother with full enthusiasm and passion.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash Pulls-off Maharashtrian Look With Sheer Grace, Fans Call Her 'Sundari'

Adding further, she said that her mother, mother-in-law and her aunt inspire her to play the role of a mother, perfectly. She also said that these three women in her life taught her the true meaning of being a mother. Suchita Trivedi considers herself fortunate enough to have such inspirations around her. Indiawaali Maa will be airing from September 1 on Sony, at 8:30 pm.

Also Read: Gajraj Rao Virtually Shoots A Promo For Sucheeta Trivedi's Daily Soap 'Indiawaali Maa'

Also Read: 'KGF' Star Yash Names His Son Yatharva, Shares Glimpses From His Naming Ceremony

(With inputs from a PR Agency)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.