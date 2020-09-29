Suchita Trivedi Says 'picked Up Gujratis' Favorite Quality' For Role In 'Indiawaali Maa'

Suchita Trivedi, who portrays the character of doting mother on Indiawaali Maa revealed the one quality that she embodied to get into the skin of her character. From being sassy to being thoughtful, the actor has been playing the role of a selfless mother in the show. She tries hard to save her son Rohan against all odds in life on the show. Suchita's acting has managed to keep the audience glued to their TV screen.

Suchita Trivedi speaks about her role in 'Indiawaali Maa'

Actor Suchita Trivedi is known for her splendid work in Indian Television Industry for playing the typical Gujarati mother who is always ready to cook some delicious food and dressed up in a saree all the time. Apart from her beautiful sarees, it is Suchita Trivedi's matching bags that stole the audiences' heart. On the show, Suchita Trivedi carries matching handbags, which are actually stitched using the leftover piece of cloth of her saree.

Speaking about her role in Indiawaali Maa, Suchita Trivedi shared that she is loving the role of Kaku. Moreover, she loves the attires that she gets to wear for the show. In real life, Suchita Trivedi is married in a Gujarati family and has always been a fan of sarees and traditional weaves. She believes, for Gujaratis, a saree is one of the most elegant and evergreen clothing items.

Suchita Trivedi continued and said that she put her idea for Kaku's role in terms of the outfit. She said that Gujaratis loves recycling and do not believe in wasting anything. She asked her designer if she could make matching bags with the sarees from the left out pieces, and the designer did her job gracefully. Suchita Trivedi aka Indiawaali Maa carries typical jholas which is an add-on style quotient of her character.

Sony TV’s Indiawali Maa, which airs during the weekdays also stars Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Savita Dass, Ayush Sikarwar, Abhinandan Jindal and Nitesh Pandey. Akshay Mhatre portrays the character of Suchitra and Nitesh's son.

