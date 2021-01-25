AR Rahman Revisits 'Taal', Wishes Subhash Ghai On His Birthday On 'Indian Idol 12'

Indian Idol 12 has so far seen various celebrities visit the sets and groove to the music of the top 13 contestants. But everything bows down when AR Rahman makes a special appearance on Indian Idol 12. Vaishnav Girish delivered an outstanding performance as he sang the songs Nahi Saamne and Dard E Dil as a tribute to Subhash Ghai. Immediately post his performance, there was a surprise element in store for everyone and the judges were more than happy to welcome it.

Also Read: When AR Rahman changed his name from Dileep Kumar on request of his mother

AR R Rahman revisits Taal

A R Rahman made a special appearance to wish Subhash Ghai on his tribute episode on Indian Idol 12. Recollecting beautiful memories of working with Ghai, A.R. Rahman said, “I have worked on some of the most important song tracks of my life, with him and Taal being one of them, it opened up a whole set of audiences for me. The enthusiasm that Mr. Ghai had while making Taal was infectious. It was tough love, we had our set of arguments, our share of fun but ultimately a beautiful soundtrack came into being. He made me learn a bit of Hindi, and I went on to learn Urdu from there ahead. I want to wish Mr. Ghai a very happy birthday, God bless you!”

An emotional Subhash Ghai replied back saying, “Getting a birthday wish from A.R. Rahman in itself is such a wonderful moment. It has always been fun working with him, there is no need for me to elaborate more on it. I thank everyone for their lovely wishes.”

Also Read: DYK AR Rahman's keyboard from his teenage days is displayed in his Chennai Studio?

On the work front

Rahman is all set to join the team of Chiyaan Vikram's much-anticipated film titled Cobra. The Tamil language movie is a supernatural thriller to be directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studios. The makers announced that A R Rahman will be a part of the movie for the soundtrack. He will also work in the movie Atrangi Re which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. It is a romance drama that will release in the latter half of the year. In 2020, the music maestro worked on Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara. Along with this, he also composed songs for Street Dance 3D.

Also Read: AR Rahman to compose music for 'Pathu Thala'; shares film's first look posters

Also Read: A R Rahman hops on board for 'Cobra', teaser to be out on January 9, see tweet here

(Inputs from PR)

(Promo Image credit: PR Handout/A R Rahman's IG)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.