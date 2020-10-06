Who Is Shivani Narayanan? All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

Hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan, the show Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its fourth season. The grand premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 took place on October 4. With a power-packed new season, the show features famous actor Shivani Narayanan as one of its contestants. Here’s a list of details, from Shivani Narayanan’s age to her career.

Shivani Narayanan Age

According to onenov.in, Shivani Narayanan was born on 15 May 2001 in Tamil Nadu. The actor is currently 19-years-old that makes her the youngest contestant of the show. Shivani is the only daughter of Akila and Narayanan. She completed her secondary education in Chennai and belongs to the Hindu religion.

Shivani Narayanan Career

Predominantly known for her works in the Tamil Industry, Shivani made her debut with the serial Saravanan Meenatchi season 3 alongside Rio Raj. The serial was directed by Praveen Bennett and produced by Syed Anwar Ahmed. Shivani also acted alongside well-known actors such as Vignesh Karthick, Mithun Raj and Karan Sagar.

Shivani Narayanan rose to fame after her role of Sneha in the serial Pagal Nilavu. She played the lead role alongside Mohammed Azeem and the duo became the most loved couple on Star Vijay Television. Apart from serials, Shivani also participated in the reality dance show Jodi Fun Unlimited along with co-star Mohammed Azeem. Shivani was seen playing the character Meenakshi in the series Kadaikutty Singam. However, according to the report, the actor was replaced by Iraa Agarwal on the show. Currently, Shivani Narayanan is seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Shivani Narayanan Instagram

After winning hearts on the small screen, Shivani has created a fanbase of 2.2 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite popular on social media. She keeps updating her fans and followers with photos and videos of her personal and professional life. Shivani shared a motivational post on Instagram, in which you can see the actor’s body transformation. In her caption the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant motivated her fans as she wrote, “I don’t know how I did it, but I did it. If I can, you all can”. She managed to inspire her fans with this post as they bombarded it with love and appreciation.

Image Credits: Shivani Narayanan Instagram

