Last Updated:

'Bigg Boss Tamil' Quiz: Guess The Contestants Based On Iconic Moments & Controversies

Here we have formulated a quick trivia quiz based on this season’s Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant’s life & career. Take the quiz to know interesting details.

Written By
Mamta Raut
Bigg Boss Tamil

Megastar Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its fourth instalment. The grand premiere of the reality TV series aired on October 4, wherein Kamal introduced viewers with all the new contestants. Here we have formulated a quick trivia quiz based on this season’s contestant’s life & career. Check it out below:

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 quiz:

1) Which one of the ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants was given the Miss South India title back in 2016 after the initial winner was revoked of the title due to fraudulent activities.

  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Sanam Shetty
  • Gabriella Charlton
  • Anitha Sampath

2) Which of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants is the current youngest celebrity on the reality TV show?

  • Sanam Shetty
  • Rama Pandian
  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Aari Arjuna

3) Do you know ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ has opened its door to a certified nutritionist and dance instructor, who is known to promote fitness and guides people to a healthy lifestyle. Can you guess the name of the contestant?

  • Sanam Shetty
  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Gabriella Charlton
  • Samyuktha Karthik

4) Which one of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants is a mixed martial artist, who has won a gold medal in the men’s 66kg match and a silver medal in Tamil Nadu’s state-level Muaythai championship?

  • Somashekhar
  • Aajeedh Khalique
  • Balaji Murugadoss
  • Jithan Ramesh

5) Which one of the actors in ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ also holds a cookery YouTube channel?

  • Ramya Pandian
  • Suresh Chakravarthy
  • Aajeedh Khalique
  • Samyuktha Karthik

6) Which one of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants made their debut with Azhagiya Tamil Magan TV show?

  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Sanam Shetty
  • Somashekhar
  • Jithan Ramesh

7) Who amongst the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants essayed a brief role in Mammootty starrer Azhagan?

  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Balaji Murugadoss
  • Jithan Ramesh
  • Suresh Chakravarthy

8) Do you know one of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants featured in the soap opera, Chandramukhi. Can you guess their name?

  • Samyuktha Karthik
  • Sanam Shetty
  • Gabriella Charlton
  • Shivani Narayanan

ALSO READ| Who Is Shivani Narayanan? All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

9) Which one of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants shot to fame due to their stint in the serial Pagal Nilavu?

  • Sanam Shetty
  • Shivani Narayanan
  • Aari Arjuna
  • Rama Pandian

ALSO READ| Who Is Somashekhar From 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4'? Know Details About The Contestant Here

10) Atharva is the debut Kannada film of which of the following ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 4’ contestants?

  • Balaji Murugadoss
  • Suresh Chakravarthy
  • Sanam Shetty
  • Shivani Narayanan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

♥️ #bigbosstamilseason4 #teamshivaninarayanan

A post shared by Shivani Narayanan (@shivani_narayanan) on

ALSO READ| Who Is Suresh Chakravarthy? Know Details About This 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Contestant

Answer Key:

  1. Sanam Shetty
  2. Shivani Narayanan
  3. Samyuktha Karthik
  4. Somashekhar
  5. Suresh Chakravarthy
  6. Somashekhar
  7. Suresh Chakravarthy
  8. Samyuktha Karthik
  9. Shivani Narayanan
  10. Sanam Shetty

ALSO READ| Samyuktha Karthik Age, Profession & Other Details; Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant Details

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND