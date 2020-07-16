Archana Puran Singh's House-help Bhagyashri Is 'over The Moon' After Meeting Fan; Watch

The ongoing pandemic has brought a halt to the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show but it has not stopped Archana Puran Singh from appreciating those around her. Archana Puran Singh’s recent Instagram post has made her house-help Bhagyashri a social media sensation. A recent Instagram post by Singh shows how a courier boy turned out to Bhagyashri’s fan.

Archana’s house-help Bhagyashri meets her fan

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. Many productions have been shut down to avoid the spread of the virus. Amidst this pandemic, many celebrities have chosen to stay in contact with their fans through social media. Actor Archana Puran Singh is also one of them.

Over the past few days, Archana Puran Singh has been posting videos with her house-help Bhagyashri. These videos made Bhagyashri a social media sensation overnight. In a recent Instagram video posted by Archana Puran Singh, her house-help is talking recounting her experience of meeting her fan.

Also read | Archana Puran Singh Takes Over A New Profession As She Turns Hairstylist For Son; See Pics

While talking about her fan encounter with this courier boy, Archana Puran Singh’s house help says that it all happened when a courier turned up at their doorstep in the morning. She then explained how the courier boy recognised her the moment he saw her he told her that he watches her videos posted online.

As Bhagyashri recounted her experience Archana Puran Singh asked her how she felt while meeting her “fan”. Bhagyashri who was being shy at first said that she is was shocked when the courier boy said that he has watched her videos but quickly added that she was happy to meet him.

Also read | Everything You Need To Know About Archana Puran Singh's Classic Show 'Shrimaan Shrimati'

Archana Puran Singh further explained Bhagyashri’s sweet fan moment in her caption. She wrote, “Bhagyashri and courier- a fan moment! @iamparmeetsethi was worried that she would touch a contaminated parcel so he yelled for her to stay away from the courier. But the courier guys were only too thrilled to get a glimpse of the famous Bhagyashri. And she’s over the moon with her newfound recognition!”. Watch Archana Puran Singh’s house-help Bhagyashri talk about her fan moment here.

Also read | Archana Puran Singh's Fun Lockdown Posts With Sons Will Leave You In Splits

Also read | Did You Know 'TKSS' Fame Archana Puran Singh Was A Part Of These South Movies?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.